Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Here's why Indian team players are wearing black armbands on Day 3 of 3rd Test vs England

The play on Day 3 of the third Test match between India and England have started in Rajkot with Joe Root and Ben Duckett resuming batting.

Press Trust Of India
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Indian players wore black armbands in memory of former captain Dattajirao Gaekwad on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England here on Saturday.

Dattajirao, who played 11 Tests for India between 1951 and 1962, died on February 13 after remaining hospitalised for 12 days.

Advertisement

At 95, he was India's oldest living Test cricketer.

Dattajirao was the father of former India batter and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad.

Advertisement

"Team India will be wearing black armbands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India's oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently," the BCCI said in a statement shortly before the third day's play got underway here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

A right-handed batter, who could bowl both medium pace and leg-break, Dattajirao was India's captain during the 1959 tour of England. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: ENG eyes to gain momentum

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Stones Pelted at Ex-MP Nilesh Rane's Car

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Christopher Nolan Reveals Why Michael Caine Turned Down Oppenheimer

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Mourinho delivers response to Sneijder's claim 2010 2010 Ballon d’Or

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. BJP Questions Congress' Silence on Sandeshkhali

    Politics News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo