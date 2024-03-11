Advertisement

Today, the Ministry of Home Affairs has officially announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by releasing its rules. The CAA facilitates the process for Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian, and Parsi refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to obtain Indian citizenship. This development follows the recent declaration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who affirmed that the law would be put into effect prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Pakistani cricketer reacts to CAA implementation in India

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has dropped his first reaction to CAA implementation in India. Kaneria is also a Hindu from Pakistan. He claims to have faced discrimination while playing for his country at the highest stage. Kaneria remains one of the top wicket-takers for Pakistan in Test cricket.

“Pakistani Hindus will now be able to breathe in open air. #CAA,” Kaneria wrote on Twitter.

According to a statement by the ministry's spokesperson on X, applications for citizenship will be accepted exclusively through an online platform.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship. The applications will be submitted in a completely online mode for which a web portal has been provided," the official X handle said.

The primary objective of the law is to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from the aforementioned countries who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The primary cause of granting citizenship to these migrants will be persecution and threat.