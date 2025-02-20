Pakistan Faces Consequences! ICC Penalizes Champions Trophy Hosts For Slow Over Rate Against New Zealand

Mohammad Rizwan reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi | Image: AP Photo

Champions Trophy 2025: Huge trouble has mounted on Pakistan after the hosts of the marquee ICC tournament were found in breach of the Code of Conduct. After time allowances were taken into account, Pakistan was found to be one over short of the target, and the International Cricket Council have imposed a penalty on them.

"Following their defeat in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Black Caps, Pakistan have been handed a slow over-rate fine after being found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Mohammad Rizwan arrives in ground before start the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi |Image: AP Photo

“While on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge, Match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the sanction - five percent of match fee deducted. Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence with no formal hearing required thereafter,” the statement from the ICC read.