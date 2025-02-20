IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill's Excellence & Shami's Skill Propel India to 6-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh in Champions Trophy Opener

Champions Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill and KL Rahul 's partnership help Team India secure a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy series opener. The Bangla Tigers showcased grit and intent with the bat despite initially losing almost half of their wickets. India also made some fielding errors and dropped several chances of taking a wicket. But in the end, the Rohit Sharma -led Men in Blue won the series opener after KL Rahul smacked the winning shot, and the ball flew into the crowd for a six.

A Composed Shubman Gill & KL Rahul Help India Defeat Bangladesh By 6 Wickets

Team India saw a sublime opening from skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the game. The Indian captains hit some shots which went over the boundary line to have a strong opening against the opposition. The Indian skipper was dismissed at 41 runs but became the fastest to score 11,000 ODI runs. Virat Kohli 's struggles with leg spin were evident once again as he fell early after scoring a 38-ball 22, which had a boundary.

Shubman Gill celebrates with KL Rahul after scoring a century during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo

After Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul lost their wickets, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul stood up to the task and scored 41 runs to stabilize India's momentum alongside Shubman Gill, who scored 101. Team India successfully chased down the target, and KL ended the match with a defining six that jetted off to the stands.

Mohammed Shami Makes A Sound Comeback, Harshit Rana Also Soars

Bangladesh looked in trouble early on after they lost multiple wickets under ten overs. But Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali's courageous efforts aided the Bangla Tigers in reaching 228 in the ICC Champions Trophy opener at the Dubai International Stadium. Hridoy scored a gutsy maiden ODI ton, and Jaker Ali also contributed with a gritty 68. Team India were heavily troubled by their sixth-wicket stand in the game. But a returning Mohammed Shami helped ease the pressure off India's shoulders in the game as he secured five wickets for 53 runs. The pacer also achieved the feat of becoming the fastest Indian bowler to score 200 ODI wickets.

Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates | Image: AP Photo

Harshit Rana, whose selection was heavily criticized by the fans, also secured three wickets in the innings. While Axar Patel missed out on a golden chance of a rare milestone, he also contributed well by taking two wickets in the game.