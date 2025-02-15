'Pakistan's Bubble Has Burst Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025' - Ahmed Shehzad SLAMS Rizwan Over Poor Decision-Making

Pakistan are the defending champions at the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, but can they successfully defend their title? The Mohammed Rizwan-led side lost the final match against New Zealand in the recently-concluded tri-nation series. Pakistan lost the game by five wickets and that must have hurt them ahead of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan are officially the hosts and a team to reckon with, but former cricketer Ahmed Shehzad thinks otherwise. Following the loss against New Zealand, Shehzad reckons Pakistan's bubble has burst.

'Pakistan's bubble has burst'

"Pakistan's bubble has burst ahead of the Champions Trophy," said Shehzad on this YouTube channel.

Claiming that it was a strange decision to bat first, Shehzad called the decision by Mohammed Rizwan as ‘brainless’. Shehzad pointed out that it becomes better to bat on when the lights are on. That is when the ball doesn't grip the surface and the spinners become ineffective.

"It was a mind-boggling decision (to bat first) because we had seen in the previous match that the pitch becomes better to bat on in the night, the ball doesn't grip on the surface for the spinners. Still, the Pakistan team decided to bat first. Brainless decision, no clue," said Shehzad, pointing at Pakistan's record chase to eliminate South Africa at the same venue.

Champions Trophy 2025