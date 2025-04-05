Pakistan Suffer Major Blow Following ODI Series Whitewash To New Zealand, Star Player Hospitalized After Sustaining Injury

The Pakistan Cricket Team once again displayed a sluggish performance against New Zealand and conceded a 43-run defeat to the Kiwis in the third ODI match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With the defeat on Saturday, April 4th, Mohammad Rizwan-led side was whitewashed against the Black Caps in the three-match ODI series.

Michael Bracewell was named the 'Player of the Match' in the 3rd ODI match following his 59-run knock from 40 balls in the first inning against New Zealand. He slammed 1 four and 6 sixes during his time on the crease.

Meanwhile, Ben Sears was awarded the 'Player of the Series' title. The 27-year-old was the highest-wicket taker in the 50-over series with 10 dismissals in two matches.

It was a disastrous performance for the Men in Green in their tour of New Zealand. The tour consisted of five T20Is and three ODIs, over all Pakistan could clinch just one win in the third 20-over match of the series.

After the poor performance in the third ODI match, Pakistan faced another blow as their star opener Imam-ul-Haq suffered a jaw injury on Saturday, April 5th.

According to Geo News, the Pakistani opener was pulled out of the field due to the injury he suffered during the run chase. The 29-year-old batter was hit by the ball on his jaw and failed to pass the concussion test. Following this, Usman Khan replaced Imam on the crease.

At first, the batter was treated at the medical room at the Bay Oval and was later taken to a hospital.

Imam-ul-Haq opened alongside Abdullah Shafique for Pakistan in the third ODI match, and could score only one run from seven balls at a strike rate of 14.29.