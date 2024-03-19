Updated March 19th, 2024 at 01:32 IST
PSL 2024 Final MS vs IU Highlights: Islamabad United win PSL 9 title, beat Multan Sultans by 2 wkts
In the Final of PSL 2024, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Shadab Khan's Islamabad United will lock horns against each other to decide the winner of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League. For all the updates related to the MS vs IU PSL final match, fans can tune in to republicworld.com.
- Sports
- 3 min read
1: 28 IST, March 19th 2024
Islamabad United win the PSL 2024 final by 2 wickets. Naseem Shah finished the chase for his side as they beat Multan Sultans to win the PSL 9 title.
1: 16 IST, March 19th 2024
Islamabad United need 8 runs off 6 balls to win the PSL 2024 final against Multan Sultans.
Advertisement
1: 12 IST, March 19th 2024
Imad Wasim did it with the ball and is now doing it with the bat for Islamabad United in the final of PSL 2024. He has smashed two boundaries off Chris Jordan's bowling so far. 11 off 10 needed to win.
1: 10 IST, March 19th 2024
Naseem Shah has smashed one four and a six off Iftikhar Ahmed in the crucial 18th over after the latter picked up a wicket. Islamabad United need 19 off 12 balls to win PSL 2024.
Advertisement
1: 13 IST, March 19th 2024
Iftikhar Ahmed has dismissed Faheem Ashraf for 1 off 4 balls. Islamabad United 129/7 in 17.1 overs.
1: 00 IST, March 19th 2024
Islamabad United are 128/6 in 16.2 overs. They need 32 runs in 22 balls to win the PSL 2024 title.
Advertisement
12: 15 IST, March 19th 2024
Islamabad United have lost three wickets for 55 runs on the board. Khushdil Shah picked up 2 wickets, while Iftikhar Ahmed took 1 wicket.
11: 44 IST, March 18th 2024
Islamabad United have started the chase against Multan Sultans and are currently 13/0 in 1 over.
Advertisement
11: 24 IST, March 18th 2024
Multan Sultans finished the first innings of the PSL 2024 final at a score of 159/9 in 20 overs. Islamabad United will need 160 runs to win the title.
11: 14 IST, March 18th 2024
Multan Sultans have been reduced to 140/9 in 18.3 overs. Imad Wasim picked up a five-wicket haul in the match.
Advertisement
9: 53 IST, March 18th 2024
Imad Wasim dismissed David Willey to take two wickets in the match thus far. Multan Sultans in trouble. MS 14/2 in 2 overs.
9: 43 IST, March 18th 2024
Multan Sultans opener Yasir Khan has been dismissed by Imad Wasim for 6 off 6 balls. Multan Sultans 1-8 in 1.3 overs.
Advertisement
9: 42 IST, March 18th 2024
The PSL final match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United has started at the National Stadium in Karachi.
9: 08 IST, March 18th 2024
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi
Advertisement
9: 07 IST, March 18th 2024
Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United at the PSL 2024 final.
7: 19 IST, March 18th 2024
Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (capt and wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir/Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi
Islamabad United: Alex Hales/Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (capt), Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy
Advertisement
7: 17 IST, March 18th 2024
The live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 final match will be available on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live telecast of the match in India.
7: 16 IST, March 18th 2024
The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 final match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Advertisement
7: 13 IST, March 18th 2024
Welcome to the live blog of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL final match, slated to kickstart at 9:30 PM IST.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:14 IST