Updated March 19th, 2024 at 01:32 IST

PSL 2024 Final MS vs IU Highlights: Islamabad United win PSL 9 title, beat Multan Sultans by 2 wkts

In the Final of PSL 2024, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Shadab Khan's Islamabad United will lock horns against each other to decide the winner of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League. For all the updates related to the MS vs IU PSL final match, fans can tune in to republicworld.com.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PSL Final Live Score: Islamabad United win by 2 wickets
PSL Final Live Score: 8 needed off 6 balls
PSL Final Live Score: Imad Wasim doing it for Islamabad
1: 28 IST, March 19th 2024

Islamabad United win the PSL 2024 final by 2 wickets. Naseem Shah finished the chase for his side as they beat Multan Sultans to win the PSL 9 title.

1: 16 IST, March 19th 2024

Islamabad United need 8 runs off 6 balls to win the PSL 2024 final against Multan Sultans. 

1: 12 IST, March 19th 2024

Imad Wasim did it with the ball and is now doing it with the bat for Islamabad United in the final of PSL 2024. He has smashed two boundaries off Chris Jordan's bowling so far. 11 off 10 needed to win. 

1: 10 IST, March 19th 2024

Naseem Shah has smashed one four and a six off Iftikhar Ahmed in the crucial 18th over after the latter picked up a wicket. Islamabad United need 19 off 12 balls to win PSL 2024. 

1: 13 IST, March 19th 2024

Iftikhar Ahmed has dismissed Faheem Ashraf for 1 off 4 balls. Islamabad United 129/7 in 17.1 overs. 

1: 00 IST, March 19th 2024

Islamabad United are 128/6 in 16.2 overs. They need 32 runs in 22 balls to win the PSL 2024 title. 

12: 15 IST, March 19th 2024

Islamabad United have lost three wickets for 55 runs on the board. Khushdil Shah picked up 2 wickets, while Iftikhar Ahmed took 1 wicket. 

11: 44 IST, March 18th 2024

Islamabad United have started the chase against Multan Sultans and are currently 13/0 in 1 over.

11: 24 IST, March 18th 2024

Multan Sultans finished the first innings of the PSL 2024 final at a score of 159/9 in 20 overs. Islamabad United will need 160 runs to win the title. 

11: 14 IST, March 18th 2024

Multan Sultans have been reduced to 140/9 in 18.3 overs. Imad Wasim picked up a five-wicket haul in the match. 

9: 53 IST, March 18th 2024

Imad Wasim dismissed David Willey to take two wickets in the match thus far. Multan Sultans in trouble. MS 14/2 in 2 overs.

9: 43 IST, March 18th 2024

Multan Sultans opener Yasir Khan has been dismissed by Imad Wasim for 6 off 6 balls. Multan Sultans 1-8 in 1.3 overs. 

9: 42 IST, March 18th 2024

The PSL final match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United has started at the National Stadium in Karachi.

9: 08 IST, March 18th 2024

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Obed McCoy

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Usama Mir, Mohammad Ali, Abbas Afridi

9: 07 IST, March 18th 2024

Multan Sultans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United at the PSL 2024 final. 

7: 19 IST, March 18th 2024

7: 17 IST, March 18th 2024

The live streaming of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 final match will be available on the FanCode app and website. There will be no live telecast of the match in India. 

7: 16 IST, March 18th 2024

The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 final match will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

7: 13 IST, March 18th 2024

Welcome to the live blog of the Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL final match, slated to kickstart at 9:30 PM IST. 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 19:14 IST