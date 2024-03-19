Updated March 19th, 2024 at 01:32 IST

PSL 2024 Final MS vs IU Highlights: Islamabad United win PSL 9 title, beat Multan Sultans by 2 wkts

In the Final of PSL 2024, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans and Shadab Khan's Islamabad United will lock horns against each other to decide the winner of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League. For all the updates related to the MS vs IU PSL final match, fans can tune in to republicworld.com.