Advertisement

The fourth Twenty20 encounter in the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at Lahore's Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. In the forthcoming game, the host team will want to recover from their most recent setback and put on a great showing. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be feeling quite confident after their thrilling victory in the previous match. After losing on Sunday despite having very poor batting and bowling performances, the home team will be extremely unhappy. On the other side, the BlackCaps will go into the game wanting to carry on their winning streak. The two sides are expected to engage in a thrilling and intense competition.

Also Read: 'I get him out': Pat Cummins JOKES on what he LOVES most about Virat Kohli's game

Advertisement

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will commence on Thursday, April 25th, 2024. The match will begin at 08:00 PM IST onwards

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

Also Read: 'Don’t spread nonsense': Ambati Rayudu exposes fake comments on MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad

Advertisement

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Fans in Sri Lanka can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Geo Super, ARY Sports HD and Tamasha.

Advertisement

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in South Africa?

Fans in South Africa can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Super Sports.

Advertisement

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in other areas?

South Africa: Super Sports

Advertisement

North America: Sling TV - Willow TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

Advertisement

MENA & South East Asia: Cricbuzz

Australia: Fox Sports

Advertisement

UK: ARY Digital

ROTW: Sports Central

Advertisement

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan

Advertisement

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi