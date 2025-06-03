PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2025 Final: Chris Gayle Extends Support To Both Punjab & Bengaluru With Symbolic Gear For Clinical Showdown

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle touched down in India to showcase his support for his former franchises in the final. Gayle has played for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings and had a clinical role in the side. With both sides being a part of the grand summit clash in Ahmedabad, the former cricketer has shown up at the Narendra Modi Stadium to showcase his support to both teams. The Windies cricket icon opted for a symbolic outfit which would support both sides in the grand finale.

Chris Gayle Unveils Unique Apparel Choice To Support RCB & PBKS

Two trophyless franchises would be battling with their hearts, with a massive prize on the line. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings lock horns to emerge as a winner after 18 long seasons. Legacies would be made, and one franchise would not be synonymous with the term Trophyless.

Fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium would witness history as one franchise lifts the coveted trophy. Chris Gayle has arrived in Gujarat to be a part of the ultimate showdown as a spectator and is already turning heads with his drip.

Chris Gayle shared a series of pictures on his social media where he was seen donning an RCB jersey, which would ideally show his support for the Bengaluru-based franchise. The Windies star also donned a turban, showcasing his unwavering backing for the Punjab Kings. Gayle has been a part of both sides throughout his career in the Indian Premier League, and he chose a symbolic drip to be a part of the grand showdown at Ahmedabad. The former West Indies cricketer also donned customised footwear, as his shoes were also RCB-themed.

PBKS Opt To Bowl First After Winning Toss Against RCB

Speaking of the match-up, Shreyas Iyer made the right call as Punjab Kings have won the toss. The skipper elected to bowl and reflected upon the team's mindset, as well as the electrifying crowd. Iyer also focused on how keeping themselves calm would bring out the best results, which has been a point of discussion in their team meetings. They made no changes to their side.