'Person Who Made Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Openers' - Ex-Pakistan Star Slams PCB Selectors After Loss vs NZ in 1st ODI

NZ vs Pak: The Men in Green are going through a rough patch in New Zealand and now the selectors are facing backlash. New Zealand hammered Pakistan in the opening ODI by 73 runs in Napier. Following the loss, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has launched a scathing attack on the selectors.

Ali asked why did Babar bat at No. 3 when he was opening during the Champions Trophy recently. He also launched an attack on the selectors and asked them to apologise to the nation.

‘Why did Babar play at number three?’

"Why did Babar play at number three? He came to open in the Champions Trophy. Where are those professors who said he should open? They should apologise to the nation. Nobody will come out now. Those who try to become cricket professors should be hit with boots (inhe joote maarne chahiye)," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Ali made a sweeping statement claiming the person who made Babar and Mohammad Rizwan open is responsible for destroying Pakistan cricket.

‘Pakistan team has become a franchise team’

"The person who made Babar and Rizwan openers is responsible for destroying Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan team has become a franchise team. It is a team based on preferences," he added.

After losing the T20I series 4-1, one expected Pakistan to bounce back in the ODIs because of the return of big stars but that did not happen. Pakistan conceded 344 runs to NZ after having to bowl first. Mark Chapman was the top run-getter. He scored a brilliant 132 off 111 balls to power NZ to the huge total.