PM Modi Compares India's 1983 World Cup win and Sri Lanka's Triumph in 1996, Believes 'Both Have Revolutionized Cricket'

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, recently met a few members of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning team during his recent visit to the Island Nation. The Prime Minister of India spoke about India and Sri Lanka's respective World Cup wins in 1983 and 1996 and credited them for being responsible for the revolution in the realm of cricket.

PM Narendra Modi recently made an official visit to the island nation of Sri Lanka, where he met with the members of Sri Lanka Cricket's 1996 World Cup-winning team, which defeated Australia to win the coveted title in Lahore. He was the first leader to visit the island nation since last year's election. Former players Marvan Attapattu, Kumara Dharmasena, Aravinda De Silva, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Ravindra Pushpkumara and Upul Chandana visited PM Modi, and he had a hearty interaction with them.

"When India won the World Cup in 83, and you guys won it in 96. Both have revolutionized the world of cricket. And I believe that the birth of T20 cricket is credited to the way you played a match in 96," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while speaking to members of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning team.

PM Modi Shares Pictures With Sri Lanka's Legendary Cricketers

Before the official video was shared, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few pictures of his meeting with members of the Sri Lankan Cricket Team, who won their maiden World Cup title in 1996 over social media.

"Cricket connect! Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers!” PM Modi tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].