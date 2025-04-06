PM Narendra Modi Credits The Birth Of T20 Cricket To Sri Lanka's Maiden 1996 World Cup Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the team members of the 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan team. PM Modi was on a two days visit to the island nation and became the first international leader to visit the country following the election.

On Saturday, PM Modi took to social media to share glimpses of his meeting with the former Sri Lankan cricketers. He posted, “Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers!”

PM Narendra Modi Credits The Sri Lanka Team For t20 Cricket

Marvan Attapattu, Kumara Dharmasena, Aravinda De Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Ravindra Pushpkumara and Upul Chandana were present on the occasion, and PM Narendra Modi spent a brief period with them. Citing their 1996 World Cup win, PM Modi insisted that the start of T20 cricket was derived from their style in that tournament.

PM Modi said, “When India won the Cricket World Cup in 1983, and Sri Lanka lifted the title in 1996, these two countries managed to bring in changes to cricket. I believe T20 cricket was born after the way you played in that World Cup.”

Sri Lanka Defeated Australia To Lift Their Maiden World Cup Title