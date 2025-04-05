Total Fan Moment: PM Modi Shares Photo With The Legends of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the members of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning team on April 5, Saturday. PM Modi took to social media to share a few pictures of his meeting with the former Sri Lankan cricketers.

PM Modi Meets With Members Of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-Winning Team

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Cricket connect!

“Delighted to interact with members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. This team captured the imagination of countless sports lovers!”

PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka and also happens to be the first leader to visit the island nation after last year's election. The Sri Lankan contingent comprises Marvan Attapattu, Kumara Dharmasena, Aravinda De Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Ravindra Pushpkumara and Upul Chandana.

The official X handle PMO India also wrote, “In Colombo, PM @narendramodi interacted with the members of the 1996 Sri Lankan cricket team, which won the World Cup that year. Here are a few glimpses from their interaction...”

This is not the first time PM Modi has interacted with cricketers on an official tour. During a trip to Guyana, the Indian Prime Minister was seen sharing the stage with the likes of Clive Lloyd and Alvin Kallicharran.

Aravinda De Silva's All Round Show Helped Sri Lanka To Their Maidn World Cup Title