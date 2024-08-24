sb.scorecardresearch
  Prabhakar's Five-For and Smaran's Half-Century Lead Gulbarga To Victory Against Mysore Warriors

Published 23:48 IST, August 24th 2024

Prabhakar’s Five-For and Smaran’s Half-Century Lead Gulbarga To Victory Against Mysore Warriors

Abhishek Prabhakar delivered an exceptional spell with figures of 5/21 to restrict Mysore to 154/9 while Smaran R’s (52) half century sealed the run chase.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Smaran R leads Gulbarga Mystics to win over Mysore Warriors
Smaran R leads Gulbarga Mystics to win over Mysore Warriors | Image: special arrangement
23:48 IST, August 24th 2024