Published 23:48 IST, August 24th 2024
Prabhakar’s Five-For and Smaran’s Half-Century Lead Gulbarga To Victory Against Mysore Warriors
Abhishek Prabhakar delivered an exceptional spell with figures of 5/21 to restrict Mysore to 154/9 while Smaran R’s (52) half century sealed the run chase.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Smaran R leads Gulbarga Mystics to win over Mysore Warriors | Image: special arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:48 IST, August 24th 2024