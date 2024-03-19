×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

PSL Final: All-Rounder Imad Wasim caught smoking at the dressing room, video instantly VIRAL - WATCH

The 2024 PSL Final saw a controversial moment when all-rounder Imad Wasim was seen smoking at the dressing room. The clips have gone instantly viral.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Imad Wasim
Imad Wasim caught smoking in the dressing room at the National Stadium in Karachi | Image:X (Screenshot)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Pakistan Super League's final match was an entertaining one with the Islamabad United winning the game in a last-ball thriller against the Multan Sultans. But throughout the season, the tournament was marred with some or the other disputable moments, and the final was no exception either. The final, which took place at the National Stadium in Karachi, had a very controversial moment as cricketer Imad Wasim was caught smoking on live camera in the team dressing room.

Also Read: PSL 2024 Final MS vs IU Highlights: Islamabad United win PSL 9 title, beat Multan Sultans by 2 wkts

All-rounder Imad Wasim caught smoking on camera - WATCH 

Even though Islamabad United won the Pakistan Super League Final over the Multan Sultans in a nail-biting finish, one particular moment caught the eyes of the fans, and it is being talked about all over social media. Islamabad all-rounder Imad Wasim was seen smoking in the dressing room. the cameras caught him in the action as he was smoking away and was seemingly trying to hide it. The video has gone viral on X (Formerly Twitter), and the all-rounder has been receiving criticism for his actions.  

The moment took place after Imad finished with 5/23, including four wickets in two overs throughout his four-over session, the event happened in the eighteenth over. To bag his fifer, he took out Chris Jordan, Khusdil Shah, Johnson Charles, David Willey, and Yasir Khan. Wasim was adjudged as the Player of the Match despite his dressing room action. 

Throughout the Pakistan Super League, the low crowd attendance was something that made a lot of rounds over social media. On the other hand, the WPL in India received a larger crowd in attendance as passionate cricket fans attended the matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

Also Read: Chadwick Walton helps New York Superstar Strikers register mammoth 143-run win over Colombo Lions

Speaking of the match, the Multan Sultans scored 159/9 as they batted first in the showcase. But ISL had enough firepower to run rampant through the opposition in the end, with one run needed from a ball, the United secured a victory in the final of the domestic tournament of Pakistan. 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 07:34 IST

