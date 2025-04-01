'Kings Hain Taiyyar': Punjab Post Special Video To Warn Lucknow Super Giants Ahead Of Their High-Octane Clash In Ekana

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings are all set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in game number 15 of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The new-look Punjab Kings outfit is being perceived as one of the favorites to win the IPL this year. The Kings, headed by coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer, were absolutely clinical in their first outing against Gujarat Titans, and they will look to continue their winning momentum.

Much ahead of the start of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings' Head Coach Ricky Ponting said that he wants to do something special with the team and make it one of the best-ever IPL teams of all time. Punjab's attacking approach in the first match speaks volumes about the approach that they are planning to take this season.

Punjab Kings Post Warning Video for Lucknow

Punjab Kings are in Lucknow to challenge the nawabs in their second IPL game of the season. After losing their first match to Delhi, Lucknow bounced back and defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad, riding high on the backs of Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. The Super Giants will now lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in their search for crucial two points.

Punjab Kings have now posted a video warning the Lucknow Super Giants. The video features the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Priyansh Arya, and their Head Coach Ricky Ponting.

Watch The Video Here

All Eyes on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, two new captains leading their franchises for the first time, will be watched carefully. Iyer made a thumping start to his IPL 2025 campaign with an unbeaten 97 in his first game as the Punjab skipper. Now it is time for Rishabh Pant to stand up and do what he does best: decimate the opposition's bowling attack.