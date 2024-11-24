Published 09:57 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL 2025 Auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Auction Strategy, Players Retained & Probable Buys
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set for the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a strong focus on retaining their core players. Here’s the RCB Squad for IPL 2025: Full List of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players for the 2025 Indian Premier League.
IPL Retentions 2024: It is safe to say that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit has one of the most passionate fans backing them. Unlike Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, RCB do not have IPL trophies in their cabinet, but they've always enjoyed the backing of their fans. So far, in the history of the IPL, RCB have played three IPL finals (2009, 2011 and 2016). The Bengaluru-based franchise came agonisingly close to winning the IPL in 2016, but they were outdone by David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad who edged past them for the IPL Trophy. RCB had their fair share of struggles in the 2024 season but they ended up winning six consecutive games to qualify for the playoffs. This has been touted as one of their greatest comebacks in the history of the tournament. Ahead of the 2025 season of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit will look to rope in few more matchwinners who can end their drought and help them to win the trophy for the first time.
09:57 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: Livingstone Goes To RCB
IPL Mega Auction 2025 Live Updates: In their bid to solidify the middle order, Liam Livingstone was signed by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru
09:00 IST, November 25th 2024
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: A Decent Squad In The Making
Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2024 Auction LIVE Updates: RCB have been very silent on the auction table and maybe are waiting for the right time to place their bids
08:22 IST, November 25th 2024