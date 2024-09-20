Published 09:27 IST, September 20th 2024
‘Puts Them Off’: Ex-IND Star Dissects Bangladesh Bowlers' Struggles With R Ashwin in IND vs BAN
Former Indian star analyzes how Bangladesh bowlers found it challenging to tackle R Ashwin's prowess during the India vs. Bangladesh match.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:27 IST, September 20th 2024