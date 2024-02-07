Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 19:47 IST

R Ashwin and umpire Marais Erasmus embroil in animated quarrel on Day 1 of 2nd IND vs ENG Test-WATCH

Following the call of the stumps on Day 1 of 2nd India vs England Test, Ravichandran Ashwin and umpire Marais Erasmus had an intense back-anmd-forth.

Prateek Arya
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin and Marais Erasmus during Day 1 of 2nd India vs England Test. | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test proved to be bittersweet for India. It was a one-man show as Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated from the bat and went unbeaten at 179. Aside from Jaiswal, no other batsman could solidify the start, and thus at the end of the day's play, India stood at 336/6.

3 things you need to know

  • India lost the 1st Test by 28 runs
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating knock on Day 1 of the 2nd Test
  • Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer again failed to capitalise the start

Also Read | NEXT Sehwag? Jaiswal's ridiculously nonchalant style has everyone hooked

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin and Umpire Marais Erasmus engaged in an animated quarrel

While it was a clean day, no controversial decision or a quarrel took place between the players. However, following the last-ball action, Ravichandran Ashwin and umpire Marais Erasmus were captured having an intense back-and-forth together. Ashwin was seen quite animated during the chat with the umpire, spiraling speculations that he was not happy with something and brought it to the notice of the on-field official.

Advertisement

Ravichandran Ashwin came to the bat following the dismissal of KS Bharat at the twilight stage of the day. He did not try to do anything fancy during the limited period until the final over the Day. Ashwin dispatched the penultimate delivery of the Rehan Ahmed over for a four at the deep-mid wicket region.

Also Read | Pietersen calls Rohit Sharma 'LAZY' after another Test failure

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal show

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his blistering form in the 2nd Test as well. The left-hander was the standout from India's batting in 1st Test too, and yet again he took the onslaught to the England bowlers. Jaiswal played his shots from the outset, and at the 94-run mark, he hit a ferocious maximum to complete his century. Jaiswal was unbeaten at 179 at Stumps on Day 1. He would look to register a double ton on Day 2. India went on to amass 336/6 on Day 1.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World19 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement