The Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test proved to be bittersweet for India. It was a one-man show as Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated from the bat and went unbeaten at 179. Aside from Jaiswal, no other batsman could solidify the start, and thus at the end of the day's play, India stood at 336/6.

India lost the 1st Test by 28 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating knock on Day 1 of the 2nd Test

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer again failed to capitalise the start

IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin and Umpire Marais Erasmus engaged in an animated quarrel

While it was a clean day, no controversial decision or a quarrel took place between the players. However, following the last-ball action, Ravichandran Ashwin and umpire Marais Erasmus were captured having an intense back-and-forth together. Ashwin was seen quite animated during the chat with the umpire, spiraling speculations that he was not happy with something and brought it to the notice of the on-field official.

Ravichandran Ashwin came to the bat following the dismissal of KS Bharat at the twilight stage of the day. He did not try to do anything fancy during the limited period until the final over the Day. Ashwin dispatched the penultimate delivery of the Rehan Ahmed over for a four at the deep-mid wicket region.

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal show

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his blistering form in the 2nd Test as well. The left-hander was the standout from India's batting in 1st Test too, and yet again he took the onslaught to the England bowlers. Jaiswal played his shots from the outset, and at the 94-run mark, he hit a ferocious maximum to complete his century. Jaiswal was unbeaten at 179 at Stumps on Day 1. He would look to register a double ton on Day 2. India went on to amass 336/6 on Day 1.