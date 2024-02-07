Advertisement

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued to prove he might be the next superstar of Indian cricket with another smashing display against England in the 2nd Test in Vizag. Jaiswal scored his second Test century in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test as he heeded to Rahul Dravid's advice of scoring big in Tests. Jaiswal hit a 151-ball century and brought up the ton with a massive six off Tom Hartley over long-on. The ball landed several stands behind the boundary ropes as Jaiswal showed that he was here to stay.

3 things you need to know

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his rise in Indian cricket

Jaiswal scores second Test century

Jaiswal got to his century with a six

ALSO READ | India vs England 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

India vs England: Jaiswal scores 2nd Test century

Jaiswal has continued to quick ascension as he demoted Shubman Gill to the no.3 position and has now firmly cemented his place at the top with another century. Jaiswal missed out on a hundred in the first India vs England after getting out in the 80s. He, however, left no stone unturned as he batted with the patience and poise of a seasoned batter. Jaiswal chose the grandest way to get to a hundred with a huge huge six.

Advertisement

Jaiswal then celebrated in a way that has been made famous by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham (Although he might be the copyright holder in India). Jaiswal would now hope to continue and score his maiden double-century to power India to a big score.

The hundred moment of Jaiswal 🇮🇳

He completed hundred with a six. 🤯

Full Sehwag vibes🔥🔥🔥



।।यशस्वी भव:।।#INDvENG #INDvsENGTest

Kuch seekh le shubham gill bhai



pic.twitter.com/vzV6mnvXhz — Secular Chad (@SachabhartiyaRW) February 2, 2024

ALSO READ | 'How much of use will he be': Ravi Shastri slams Rohit Sharma & Dravid's decision in IND vs ENG 1st Test

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fail to fire AGAIN

England’s debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir got the prized wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma but Yashasvi Jaiswal’s second successive half century steered the cautious hosts to 103 for two at lunch on day one of the second Test here on Friday.

Jaiswal (51 batting off 92) had the company of Shreyas Iyer (4 batting) at the break after the fall of Rohit (14 off 41) and Shubman Gill (34 off 46), who looked good before James Anderson had him caught behind with a beauty.

Advertisement

India expectedly decided to bat first on a flat surface and made three changes to their playing eleven, bringing in debutant Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar for K L Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj respectively.

Found guilty of throwing away their wickets in Hyderabad, the opening combine of Rohit and Jaiswal batted in a sedate fashion especially in the first hour of play, collecting only 40 runs in 16 overs.

Advertisement

England opened the bowling with lone pacer in the playing eleven, Anderson, and off-spinner Joe Root. Anderson was accurate and frugal in his opening spell, giving away only six runs in five overs.

The surface had minimal help for him but the 41-year-old still made life tough for Rohit by targeting his stumps. It was very unlike Rohit to not to go for his shots and his innings ended without a boundary.

Advertisement

The India captain eventually fell in the 18th over when off-spinner Bashir got one to turn sharply and Rohit flicked it straight to Ollie Pope at leg-slip. Jaiswal, on the other hand, showed much more positive intent.

While being watchful, Jaiswal was quick to punish the loose balls in the first hour of play before stepping on the accelerator. He used the sweep shot sparingly and got majority of his boundaries with the cut shot. Jaiswal whipped a full toss from Bashir for the first six of his innings before reaching his half-century with a four through point. Gill was outsmarted by Anderson in his second spell as the veteran pacer got one to straighten slightly from the off-stump to get the outside edge from the batter.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)