'Sanju Coming to CSK is Bleak': R Ashwin Pours Water Over Sanju Samson to Chennai Super Kings Rumours - Here's Why

Ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, one of the biggest rumours doing the rounds regarding a player trade involves Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson joining Chennai Super Kings.

Samson has reportedly told RR that he would like to leave the franchise and the one team that has been linked with him more than any other is CSK, who are in need of a proper rebuild after a poor end to the 2025 season.

However, current CSK player R Ashwin - whose own future with the franchise is uncertain - has spoken out and said he believed that the chances of the move taking place are miniscule.

Ashwin Reveals CSK's Mindset

According to the former India all-rounder, the Yellow Army team management are not a fan of player trades and thus any offers in that regard are likely to be knocked back by them.

"CSK generally don’t believe in trading. They aren’t going to trade players like Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube. So, in all likelihood, Sanju coming to CSK is bleak, for the reasons I’ve explained. RR don’t have much to gain from this kind of trade," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

If what Ashwin says is true, it does mean that RR will need to propose terms that are favourable to CSK if they are to go down a route that is not their preferred choice.

Trade Not a Sensible Option?

What's more, Ashwin himself stated that he doesn't believe the trade window is a great opportunity to get such a deal done - as RR will not gain valuable players, whether from CSK or elsewhere.

"Why the CSK-RR trade won’t work is because if Sanju is traded to CSK, and RR then try to trade with other teams, they’re unlikely to get valuable players in return. For example, if RR want a spinner like Ravi Bishnoi and approach LSG, the problem is that if LSG acquire Sanju and give away Bishnoi, they also have to manage the remaining purse required to retain Sanju — which becomes LSG’s responsibility."