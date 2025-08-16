R Ashwin vs Chennai Super Kings? IPL Franchise Dismisses Dewald Brevis Claims Made by Star All-rounder

Former India cricketer R Ashwin, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, stirred up quite the hornet's nest when he claimed CSK paid over the odds to sign Dewald Brevis as a replacement player in the IPL 2025.

The signing of the young South African batter helped stabalise the side, although they still missed out on the play-offs. But it was Ashwin's claim on overpaying that led to tongues wagging on social media.

Now, however, Chennai Super Kings have clarified that they broke no rules while signing him.

CSK Deny Financial Wrongdoing

Refuting the claims made by R Ashwin, the team said in a statement that he was signed in ‘complete compliace with the rules and regulations'.

"Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL. Dewald Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’," a franchise statement read.

Brevis, who had a base price of Rs. 75 lakh and went unsold in the auction, was signed as a replacement for Gurjanpreet Singh for Rs. 2.2 crore - but that isn't against the rules, as replacement players can cost anything between their base price and the price commanded by the player they are replacing.

What R Ashwin Claimed About CSK Signing Brevis

Ashwin seemed to have claimed that the team paid him more than his base price - but, as mentioned, that isn't against the rules as long as it does not exceed the price of the player being replaced.

“I will tell you something. About Brevis. He had a great time last IPL with CSK. In fact, a few teams were talking to him. A few teams left him because of the price. When he was supposed to be signed as a replacement, he was supposed to be signed at the base price. But what happens is you talk to the agents and the player will say, if you give me X amount extra, I will come,” Ashwin had said.