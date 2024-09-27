sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Ravichandran Ashwin Leapfrogs Anil Kumble's Record To Become The Supreme Leader from India in Asia

Published 23:22 IST, September 27th 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin Leapfrogs Anil Kumble's Record To Become The Supreme Leader from India in Asia

Courtesy of over a decade of brilliance, Ravichandran Ashwin has finally started to topple the ever-static records of India's bowling legend Anil Kumble.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ravichandran Aswhin surpasses Anil Kumble's Record
Ravichandran Aswhin surpasses Anil Kumble's Record | Image: PTI/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:22 IST, September 27th 2024