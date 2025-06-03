WATCH: RCB's Fan Army, Their 12th Man March Into The Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad To Cheer Team In The IPL 2025 Final Against PBKS

IPL 2025 Final: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to clash with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the biggest night of the franchise cricketing calendar. RCB and PBKS have clearly been the teams to beat this season, and they had also finished in the top two of the IPL 2025 Points Table. This particular match is a repeat of the Qualifier 1, where RCB decimated Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

RCB Fans Flock Narendra Modi Stadium Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

Alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), RCB enjoys the luxury of having a huge fanbase. No matter where RCB play, it always feels like a home game, considering the fact that their fans have always supported them. Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are synonymous with each other. The ex-India skipper of all formats has served the Bengaluru side for eighteen long years, but he is yet to win his first IPL Trophy.

This is the first time in eight years that the IPL will get a new champion. Punjab Kings will play their second IPL final, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will walk out to play their fourth summit clash of the Indian Premier League. Much ahead of the RCB vs PBKS clash, fans of the franchise have reached the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and they look all set to cheer for their favorite team.

Virat Kohli On The Script Of Creating History

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli will not only want to win the IPL title, but he also is on the verge of creating history. Virat Kohli is just 86 runs away from becoming the first batter to score 700+ runs in three different seasons of the Indian Premier League.

RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Eyes Record-Breaking Feat