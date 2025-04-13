RCB vs RR: Dhruv Jurel's Monstrous Hit In Rajasthan Royals Net Leaves Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid And Sanju Samson Surprised

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2025 has lived up to all the expectations so far. The race to qualify for the playoffs is gradually heating up, and currently all the franchises are in contention to be in the last four. In game number 28 of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Last year, it was RR who knocked RCB out in the Eliminators.

The RCB vs RR game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals have a selection issue with Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga, who pulled out of the Royals' last game. Wanindu Hasaranga brings in a lot of balance to Rajasthan's lineup, and he also knows the RCB batters well enough to weave his magic around them. The RCB vs RR match will be crucial for both the teams and for their chances to qualify for the playoffs.

Dhruv Jurel Leaves Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, And Sanju Samson Speechless

Much ahead of the RCB vs RR clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, both the teams trained hard in order to prepare for the clash. Dhruv Jurel was batting in full flow as Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Head Coach Rahul Dravid watched from behind. They were soon joined by RCB star Virat Kohli, who continued to observe Jurel's batting.

The youngster hit a monstrous six in the nets which left Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, and Rahul Dravid surprised. Dhruv Jurel will eye a big knock in the RR vs RCB clash as he has had a very dismal IPL so far.

RCB vs RR: Dissecting The Head-To-Head Record