  • 'He's A Winner': Ricky Ponting Asks Australia To Beware Of India Youngster More Than Virat Kohli

Published 16:31 IST, September 11th 2024

'He's A Winner': Ricky Ponting Asks Australia To Beware Of India Youngster More Than Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma's India, after playing five home Test matches will jet off to Australia for the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November 2024

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ricky Ponting has a chat with Virat Kohli during the IPL
Ricky Ponting has a chat with Virat Kohli during the IPL | Image: Associated Press
16:31 IST, September 11th 2024