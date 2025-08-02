Ricky Ponting Slams Akash Deep For Ben Duckett Celebration, Admits He Would Have Punched Indian Bowler: 'Probably Yeah, Probably'

Akash Deep puts his arm around Ben Duckett after taking his wicket during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London | Image: AP

Controversy rocked the India vs England 5th Test at the Oval after Akash Deep's celebration of Ben Duckett's wicket. The England batter was the first to get dismissed on the 2nd day and was the subject of a cheeky Akash Deep farewell.

Ricky Ponting Slams Akash Deep's Celebration For ben Duckett's Dismissal

Duckett was in the mood and kept hitting unconventional shots throughout his innings. The England opener tried another reverse ramp off Akash Deep but couldn't connect it properly, and Dhruv Jurel had an easy catch behind the wicket. The Indian bowler rested his hand on Duckett's shoulder and said something to the England opener. His celebration wasn't received well by many people and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting criticised the bowler for his antics.

During the Sky Sports show, fellow commentator Ian Ward asked Ricky Ponting. "I can think of a few batsmen down the years that would take umbrage at this, and I'm looking very much in your direction. That would have been a Ponting right hook, wouldn't it?"

Ponting replied, “Probably yeah, probably.”

India Will Seek To Continue Momentum On Day Three At Oval

Indian bowlers wreaked havoc on a green-top surface as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna combined for 8 wickets between them. Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, India bounced back in style and will now definitely fancy their chances against England on the third day. A quickfire half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped the visitors to build a 52-run lead, and with no rain interruption predicted on Saturday, Shubman Gill and Co. would seek to pile on more run in a bid to restore parity in the five-match Test series.