Virat Kohli Finds Childlike Way To Celebrate RCB's Win Against MI At The Wankhede, Leaves Mumbai Crowd Surprised | WATCH

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) continue to dominate the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the season looks promising for them. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's RCB held their nerves at the Wankhede as they defeated Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 12 runs.
The likes of Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and skipper Pandya threatened to take the game away from RCB at one stage, but the Bengaluru bowlers held their nerves and pulled things back. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the third spot on the IPL 2025 points table with three victories, six points, and a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.015.
Bengaluru's win against Mumbai Indians was special in many ways. RCB ended their decade-long losing jinx at the Wankhede, and this has made their chances of qualifying for the playoffs even better. The Bengaluru-based franchise, considering their reputation, has managed to play some quality cricket this year.
India's biggest cricketing superstar Virat Kohli's association with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been legendary. Virat and RCB are synonymous with each other, and he is the biggest reason behind the franchise's massive fan following. The former RCB skipper looked in sublime touch when he came out to bat at the Wankhede.
After the completion of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game, Virat Kohli was spotted playing with a balloon while walking up the steps of the Wankhede Stadium. The clip has now gone viral on social media. Virat always demonstrates a playful mood while he is on the field, but this childlike side of him is something that hardly comes out.
Over the years, the biggest highlight of Virat Kohli's batting has been how briskly he scores with the usage of proper cricketing shots. The ex-RCB skipper relished the conditions that were at his disposal in Wankhede. Kohli scored a stellar 67 off 42 deliveries and helped RCB get off to a flyer. Virat scored these runs at a strike rate of 159.52.
