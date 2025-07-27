Rishabh Pant Fit Enough To Bat On Day 5 Of Manchester Test? India's Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Breaks Silence On Wicketkeeper-Batters Injury

Updated 27 July 2025 at 10:22 IST
IND vs ENG: Despite a stellar show of grit and resilience from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill on Day 5, England are still ahead in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Indian opener and the skipper played over two sessions on the fourth day without throwing their wickets away. As per India bowling coach Morne Morkel's admission, India did not execute their on-field plans properly, and it allowed England to dominate the game on the third day.
India were not at their very best in the Manchester Test, but they also need to be given a benefit of doubt due to the injury issues that they have been dealing with lately. Their injury crisis worsened even further after Rishabh Pant fractured his right foot. Pant did come out to bat in the first innings and ended up scoring a half-century, and it was made very clear that the wicketkeeper-batter would only walk out with the willow in his hands, if the team requires.
ALSO READ | Here's The Weather Forecast For Day 5 Of Old Trafford Test As Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Stage Valiant Fightback In Fourth Test
After the end of the fourth day's play, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that Pant will bat on the final day. “Rishabh will bat tomorrow,” said Kotak after stumps on the fourth day.
ALSO READ | Team India Captain Shubman Gill Leapfrogs Virat Kohli To Attain Remarkable Landmark During Manchester Test
England are already 2-1 up in the series, and at one point in time they looked like favourites to win the match. The hosts ticked all the boxes from the very first day of the Manchester Test. This is the first time in 77 years that England's top four scored 70+ runs in a single innings of a Test match. India currently trail 137 runs, and all eyes will be on KL Rahul (87*) and Shubman Gill (78*) as they try to bail India out of what looked like a lost cause at one point in time.
Published 27 July 2025 at 10:22 IST