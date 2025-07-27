Rishabh Pant Fit Enough To Bat On Day 5 Of Manchester Test? India's Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Breaks Silence On Wicketkeeper-Batters Injury

IND vs ENG: Despite a stellar show of grit and resilience from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill on Day 5, England are still ahead in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The Indian opener and the skipper played over two sessions on the fourth day without throwing their wickets away. As per India bowling coach Morne Morkel's admission, India did not execute their on-field plans properly, and it allowed England to dominate the game on the third day.

Sitanshu Kotak Shares Promising Update On Rishabh Pant

India were not at their very best in the Manchester Test, but they also need to be given a benefit of doubt due to the injury issues that they have been dealing with lately. Their injury crisis worsened even further after Rishabh Pant fractured his right foot. Pant did come out to bat in the first innings and ended up scoring a half-century, and it was made very clear that the wicketkeeper-batter would only walk out with the willow in his hands, if the team requires.

After the end of the fourth day's play, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that Pant will bat on the final day. “Rishabh will bat tomorrow,” said Kotak after stumps on the fourth day.

India's Hopes Pinned On Defiant KL Rahul And Shubman Gill

