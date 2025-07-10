Rishabh Pant Opens Up On Why He Loses His Bat While Hitting Shots During IND vs ENG Tests: 'It's Just About Letting It Flow'

Rishabh Pant is given his bat back by Brydon Carse during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Rishabh Pant, India's Test vice-captain, has opened up on losing his bat while in the middle of the play. The wicketkeeper-batter often has a loose grip on his bat while attempting some big shots, and sometimes it takes the aerial route like the ball. Pant expressed that he simply lets things flow and is not focused on how the bat is slipping off his hands and gloves.

Rishabh Pant Opens Up On His Flying Bat Situation During England Tests

Rishabh Pant has emerged as a trailblazer in the England tests as he dazzled the fans with his explosive batting in Headingley. The Indian vice-captain has been rock-solid behind the wickets and displayed his sharp wit on the stump-mic.

Known for his unorthodox shot selection and fearless approach, the wicketkeeper-batter thrills the fans every time he comes out to bat. His unpredictable character keeps the fans on the edge of their seats. His big-hitting capacity puts the opposition on alert.

However, Pant's bat often goes aerial when he attempts big shots in the game. It happened twice at Edgbaston, and he had lost his wicket on the second occasion.

The wicketkeeper-batter highlighted the scenario and expressed that it simply happens when he is in the zone, he does not think about it.

"For me, personally, I don't think about that. At the same time, when I am in the moment, it just happens with me, man. Moment happens, everything happens, I am not too focused on thinking how is it happening? It is just about letting it flow," Rishabh Pant said while speaking to Sky Sports before the match.

Pant Suffers Ijury, Taken Off The Field For Further Assessment

Trouble surrounds Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper-batter is no longer in action on day one at the Lord's Test. The Indian vice-captain suffered a blow to his hand during a dive attempt and was grimacing in pain.

A break was also taken to assess the injury. The wicketkeeper-batter briefly continued to complete the over and was then replaced.