Rishabh Pant or Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Over From Rohit Sharma as India's Next Test Captain - REPORT

Now that it seems like the Indian cricket team is in a phase of transition, there are bound to be talks around who would be India's next Test captain. Rohit Sharma is in the twilight of his career and reports suggest the Board of Control of Cricket in India has already identified two cricketers who are capable of taking over. The two cricketers in BCCI's radar are Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Both are young and if asked to lead, could serve as a captain for a decade, at least. Both the cricketers have been part of the circuit for some time now and have hence grown. It would be interesting to see who takes over from Rohit in the longer format.

For the unversed, Rohit has already retired from T20I cricket after helping India clinch the 2024 T20 WC crown. There are already talks of him calling it a day from ODI's as well after the completion of the Champions Trophy .

On the eve of the first ODI at Jamtha against England, he played down speculations about his future in international cricket, saying it is irrelevant to talk about his career at a time when he is "focussed" on the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

‘Not here to clarify those reports’

"How it is relevant that I talk about my future plans when there are three ODIs and a Champions Trophy. The reports (on my future) are going on for a number of years and I am not here to clarify those reports," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.