English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Rivaba Jadeja FUMES in anger after being asked about Ravindra Jadeja's father

Rivaba Jadeja came up with an aggravated response when asked to comment about the statements made by Ravindra Jadeja's father. Watch what she said.

Republic Sports Desk
Rivaba Jadeja
Rivaba Jadeja | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the follow-up of the bombshell statement made by Ravindra Jadeja's father about his relationship with his son and daughter-in-law, Rivaba Jadeja has somewhat reacted to the controversy and cut out a vexed figure. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, made a revelation that he is not on cordial terms with his son Ravindra and blamed his wife for creating a rift within the family. 

Also Read | India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Rivaba's reaction when asked about father-in-law's comments

As per the Indian cricket's father, Ravindra had stopped contacting him and his sister post-marriage. He also made it known that he lives alone in a 2BHK flat despite living in the same city where Ravindra lives, and manages his expenses from the Rs. 20,000 pension of his late wife. Furthermore, he brought forward that following their marriage, Rivaba started to take control of the wealth earned by Ravindra and the Audi car that was gifted from her side on their wedding came from the cricketer's money. 

Advertisement

Rivaba, who is a BJP MLA, recently appeared at a public event. There, she was asked about the controversial comments made by her father-in-law. She was visibly upset by the query and urged the reporter to raise the subject privately and not during a social gathering.

"Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it."

Advertisement

Also Read | Umesh Yadav shares a cryptic story after being snubbed from ENG series

Ravindra Jadeja's angry response

Ravindra Jadeja also had a searing reaction to his father's comments. The cricketer said the words of his father have come out following a scripted interview. Jadeja took to social media to express his thoughts on the comments made by his father.

"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews."

Advertisement

Expressing his displeasure over the attempts made to tarnish his wife's image, Ravindra wrote in his statement:

"Everything said in the nonsense interview recently published by Divyabhaskar is totally false and untrue. It is a one-sided story. I completely reject it. I strongly condemn the actions taken to malign my wife's image. I also have many things to say; it's better that I don't make them public."

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

2 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bradley Cooper Reveals Why He 'Cried A Lot' While Watching GOTG Vol. 3

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Jill Biden Comments on Why Biden Forgot Year of Son Beau's Death

    World20 minutes ago

  3. News LIVE: Makes Me Wonder If I'm the Biggest Terrorist, Says Kejriwal

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Watch: Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Sarma Celebrates Busu Dima Festival

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement