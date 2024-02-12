Updated February 11th, 2024 at 23:55 IST
Rivaba Jadeja FUMES in anger after being asked about Ravindra Jadeja's father
Rivaba Jadeja came up with an aggravated response when asked to comment about the statements made by Ravindra Jadeja's father. Watch what she said.
In the follow-up of the bombshell statement made by Ravindra Jadeja's father about his relationship with his son and daughter-in-law, Rivaba Jadeja has somewhat reacted to the controversy and cut out a vexed figure. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, made a revelation that he is not on cordial terms with his son Ravindra and blamed his wife for creating a rift within the family.
Rivaba's reaction when asked about father-in-law's comments
As per the Indian cricket's father, Ravindra had stopped contacting him and his sister post-marriage. He also made it known that he lives alone in a 2BHK flat despite living in the same city where Ravindra lives, and manages his expenses from the Rs. 20,000 pension of his late wife. Furthermore, he brought forward that following their marriage, Rivaba started to take control of the wealth earned by Ravindra and the Audi car that was gifted from her side on their wedding came from the cricketer's money.
Rivaba, who is a BJP MLA, recently appeared at a public event. There, she was asked about the controversial comments made by her father-in-law. She was visibly upset by the query and urged the reporter to raise the subject privately and not during a social gathering.
"Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it."
Ravindra Jadeja's angry response
Ravindra Jadeja also had a searing reaction to his father's comments. The cricketer said the words of his father have come out following a scripted interview. Jadeja took to social media to express his thoughts on the comments made by his father.
"Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews."
Expressing his displeasure over the attempts made to tarnish his wife's image, Ravindra wrote in his statement:
"Everything said in the nonsense interview recently published by Divyabhaskar is totally false and untrue. It is a one-sided story. I completely reject it. I strongly condemn the actions taken to malign my wife's image. I also have many things to say; it's better that I don't make them public."
Published February 11th, 2024 at 19:32 IST
