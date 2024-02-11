Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:11 IST
'Kahaaniyan Khatam': Umesh Yadav shares cryptic story after being snubbed from England series
After being ignored by the selectors for the upcoming three Tests against England, Umesh Yadav has shared a cryptic message on Instagram.
BCCI recently announced India's roster for the remaining three Tests against England. While the biggest talking point of the development is the non-inclusion of Virat Kohli, who has voluntarily stayed out owing to some personal reasons, there are many notions that have gone unnoticed. One such has been the non-consideration of a veteran India pacer.
IND vs ENG: Umesh Yadav posts a cryptic message after being ignored for the England series
Umesh Yadav, who not long ago used to be a prolific strike bowler for India, is seemingly not in the scheme of things anymore. The 36-year-old did not find a spot in the Indian side for the remainder of the series against England, and following that he went to social media to give his snub a cryptic shape. Yadav left an Instagram story which spews a message of forbearance.
"Kitaabon par dhool jamne se kahaaniyan khatam nahi hoti" (Stories don't cease if the books get covered in dust), writes Umesh Yadav on the photo-shaing application.
Umesh Yadav last featured for India during the WTC 2023 final against Australia. Since then he has been left out, leaving all sorts of assertions. However, if the aforementioned message is directed to the snub against England, then it is clear that he isn't giving up and is ready to work his way to the top again.
Umesh Yadav's Test career
Umesh Yadav has so far played a total of 57 Tests for India, picking up 170 scalps in the process. His best bowling figures have been 6 for 88 that came against West Indies in 2018. Yadav used to be a prolific wicket-taker during the Kohli-Shastri era but following the onset of the transition phase, his position did not remain firm. Nevertheless, he has remained consistent in the domestic circuit, and on the back of a brief but effective season in 2023/24 he was apparently expecting a call back to the Indian back. However, he would have to embrace disappointment for the time being.
Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:40 IST
