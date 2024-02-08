English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:33 IST

Rohit Sharma becomes undisputed King of T20I cricket; Scores record 5th century

India skipper Rohit Sharma has scored an explosive century in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan.

Prateek Arya
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image:Disney+ Hotstar
India skipper Rohit Sharma has scored an explosive century in the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan, taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. With that, he has bettered his own record and become the first player to score 5 International T20I hundreds. Sharma got to his hundred in 64 balls.

3 things you need to know

  • Rohit Sharma completes 5th T20I ton
  • Sharma scored the century in 64 balls
  • Rohit Sharma became the first player to score 5 T20I hundreds

Rohit Sharma becomes the first individual to score 5 T20I centuries

Following a disappointing comeback to the T20I space, getting out on duck consecutive times, Rohit Sharma turned the tables in the 3rd and final T20I of the IND VS AFG series. Starting off shakily, struggling to middle the ball, Rohit endured the difficult initial phase, where wickets were tumbling from the other end. At 22/4, Rinku Singh joined his skipper and following the end of the powerplay normalcy began to land. Eventually, Rohit got his eye in it, and once settled he was ought to become a destructible force. Rohit and Rinku together pummeled the Afghani bowlers for 14 sixes and 13 fours, and the score of 212 which wasn't even fizzy at the stage of 22/4, became a reality.  

In the process, Rohit Sharma completed his 5th T20I hundred. He went unbeaten at 121. With this century, Sharma has distanced himself from Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell, to lead the 5-century club.

Turmoil turns into a travesty

After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma came to open for India. Jaiswal showcased a similar aggressive approach but this time he held out at the deep after just making 4 runs. Disaster struck India when Virat Kohli departed on a golden duck. Shivam Dube also followed Jaiswal and Kohli. Following that, Afghanistan got the big scalp of Sanju Samson. Samson could not trouble the scorers and hence squandered the opportunity again. After that it was a two-man show as Rohit and Rinku constructed a hefty stand of 190, leaving Afghanistan with the target of 213 to chase.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

