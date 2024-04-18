Advertisement

One of Team India's premier batsmen KL Rahul defined what Rohit Sharma brings to the table as the captain of the national side. Rahul, who made an appearance on fellow teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, revealed Rohit as a captain makes every member of the team comfortable. He also said under Rohit's purview every individual in the team remains aware of his exclusive role in the team.

In his two-year stint as the captain of Team India, Rohit Sharma has become one of the fan-favourite leaders and also has a phenomenal record up in his sleeve backing his wit as the first-choice skipper. Sharma led India to win over Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He impressed the cricket world with his batting intention in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, and with the way he marshalled his troops. His commands and demeanor have also seemingly hit the right note among his teammates, as KL Rahul came out showering praise on the skipper hitman.

"Rohit Sharma brings the calmness in India's dressing room and that helps players a lot. He makes sure that players understand their role and have enough time to adjust. He just makes everyone feel comfortable in the team". Rahul said on Ashwin's YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma is set to captain India in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will take place in the USA and West Indies. It would be a huge opportunity for Rohit Sharma to guide India towards a glorious victory and end the fans' longing of witnessing India winning an ICC trophy again.