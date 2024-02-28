Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach, Dinesh Lad shared an intriguing anecdote about a conversation he had with the now Team India captain many years ago. Recalling a moment when they spotted a luxurious Mercedes car on the road shortly after Rohit's selection for Mumbai's Under-19 team, Lad reminisced about Rohit expressing his desire to one day own such a car.

Also Read: SPECULATION MOUNTS: Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 return amid Sunil Gavaskar's witty comment on his absence

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach reveals interesting anecdote

Despite Dinesh Lad's attempts to caution Rohit Sharma about the vehicle's high cost, the determined young cricketer confidently asserted that he would indeed acquire one of those cars in the future.

Advertisement

"Once, Rohit and I saw a Mercedes car on the road, and he said, 'Sir, I will buy this car one day.' I tried to reason with him, saying, 'Are you serious? These are incredibly expensive cars.' But he remained resolute, saying, 'You'll see, I will buy it,'" Lad recounted in a video that is doing rounds on social media.

Now, Rohit Sharma proudly possesses a collection of luxury cars, including a Mercedes - the very car he once aspired to own. Recently, Rohit led India to a remarkable Test series victory over England in Ranchi. India won the fourth Test by 5 wickets to seal the five-match series 3-1. The fifth and final Test is scheduled to be played in Dharamsala from March 7 to 11.

Advertisement

Also Read: BCCI has a NEW plan to attract Indian players to Test cricket amid Ishan Kishan-Shreyas Iyer saga

Despite some underwhelming performances with the bat, the Indian captain made a resounding comeback with a crucial century in the Rajkot Test, steering India towards dominance. While he faltered in the first innings in Ranchi, Rohit showcased his class with a gritty half-century in the second innings. His innings of 55 runs off 81 balls played a pivotal role in India's successful pursuit of victory.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For the first time in 10 years, Rohit will not play the IPL as captain. He has been asked to step down as MI skipper to make room for Hardik Pandya. Rohit will play IPL 2024 only as a player and veteran member of the Mumbai Indians team.

