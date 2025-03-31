Rohit Sharma Dropped, Impact Sub or Injured? Speculations Rife Over Ex-MI Captain Ahead of IPL 2025 KKR Clash

IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: Rohit Sharma 's name was not mentioned at the toss by Hardik Pandya and that has created chaos. In the game against Kolkata, MI captain Hardik Pandya revealed the XI and Rohit's name was missing. So, what is it? Is he injured, dropped or going to come in as the Impact sub when they come out to bat. While it is going to be tricky and cannot be predicted what is it, fans have started wildly speculating on social space about it.

For the unversed, Rohit has not been in the best of form for which he has been facing constant backlash from pundits and on social space. Here are some of the reactions doing the rounds on social space:

The former MI captain also had a look at the strip before the match and then also had a huddle with the team where he was doing all the talking. All of this indicates he is certainly going to bat in the second innings.

No Mention of Rohit at The Toss

"Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come in. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will Jacks comes back and we have a debutant - Ashwani Kumar," Hardik said at the toss.

MI vs KKR Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy