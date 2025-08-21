Rohit Sharma Eager To Compete In India A's Unofficial ODI Series Against Australia A: Report

India A vs Australia A: Star India batter and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma has shown interest in playing the upcoming unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A, according to RevSportz.

The unofficial ODI series between India A and Australia A will be played in September and October. It will be a preparatory series for the Men in Blue ahead of their Australia tour.

Rohit Sharma's last ODI match for Team India came in the final clash of the Champions Trophy 2025, against New Zealand. The Men in Blue clinched the prestigious Champions Trophy title under Rohit Sharma's leadership, after beating the Kiwis by four wickets.

The unofficial ODI series will help Rohit Sharma to come back in form in the 50-over format.

India To Tour Australia From October

India will tour Australia for a white-ball series. India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Aussies. The white-ball series will start from October 19th, with the first ODI match. The second ODI match is scheduled to take place on October 23rd. The final and third ODI match of the series will be played on October 25th.

After the conclusion of the 50-over format, India will play Australia in the T20I series, starting from October 29th. The second T20I match of the series will be played on October 31st. The Men in Blue will lock horns against Australia in the third match of the series on November 2nd. The fourth T20I match of the series will take place on November 6th. The final and fifth match of the series will be played on November 8th.

Earlier on August 21, there were media reports that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer would replace Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI skipper. Previously, the 38-year-old had already hung up his boots in the Test and T20I formats.

Rohit Sharma's Numbers In ODIs