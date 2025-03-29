Rohit Sharma Gives Blunt Remark On Players Deserving 'Respect' As BCCI Takes Additional Time To Announce Central Contracts

After the culmination of the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League, India start their World Test Championship 2027 cycle. India start their WTC 2027 campaign with a Test series against England, in England. This, by no means is going to be an easy series for India, considering the conditions that they will have at their disposal and the style in which England play their cricket. India might have won the Champions Trophy clinically, but as far as Test cricket is concerned, they still have problems at plenty.

India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series to Australia by a margin of 3-1. India were almost guaranteed a spot in the WTC 2027 final, but consecutive series defeats against New Zealand and Australia saw them crash out of the contest. India conceded the Border-Gavaskar Series to Australia after a decade and questions were raised over Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir's leadership. Now the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants to ensure that India have good series against England.

Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's ICC Event Wins

Rohit Sharma's Test future is still uncertain. The Indian Test skipper had benched himself in the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Considering his dismal form in red ball cricket, Rohit Sharma's place in the Test team remains doubtful. Rohit Sharma recently spoke about India's highs and lows in 2025 and said that the players deserve some respect.

'We had some really tough times as well but that is when you got to celebrate. If you do things like this you got to celebrate. I feel all the people who played these three tournaments, they deserve respect. It's for any sportsman who are going through something and there is a low, they want to fight back, bounce back and try and make it whatever is front of you into a high. And thereafter we had a little bit of low where we lost a home series and we didn't play well in Australia and then came the Champions Trophy', said Rohit.

BCCI Delays The Announcement Of Central Contracts