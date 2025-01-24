Rohit Sharma Handed Massive Setback By The ICC Amid Concerning Red Ball Form And Dismal Outing In Ongoing Ranji Trophy

The Indian Men's Cricket Team continue to suffer setbacks as they come off a topsy-turvy run after becoming the T20 World Cup Champions. Team India's Men's side, which is being coached by Gautam Gambhir , has failed to showcase the potential and tenacity which used to be a trademark for Team India. The Indian national side is coming off a harsh win against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, a series in which India has been dominant against the opposition until now. Rohit Sharma 'side continues to suffer setbacks as they participate in domestic cricket. Now, the ICC has left out all of India's players in the recently announced Men's ODI Team of the Year.

Rohit Sharma, India Snubbed Off ICC's ODI Team Of The Year

Four players from Sri Lanka, three each from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and one from the West Indies make up the all-star men's team that the ICC announced. In recognition of his incredible batting all through the year, Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka was chosen as the leader of the ICC team. Asalanka amassed 605 runs at an average of 50.2 in his 16 2024 ODI appearances, including four fifty-scores and a century. Not a single Indian player – even India superstar Rohit Sharma – was named on the list.

In the previous year, Sri Lanka participated in 18 ODIs and won 12 of them. Afghanistan won eight of their 14 matches, while Pakistan won seven of its nine One-Day Internationals.

Why Were Team India Stars Kept Off The List?

Team India's lack of recognition is indeed shocking, as they have been a prominent side throughout the year. Notably, the absence of any Indian cricketers on the ICC men's ODI Team of the Year list in 2024 was due to the nation's lack of international commitments in the 50-over format. The Men in Blue played only three ODIs, which was an away series against Sri Lanka; they lost two of them and drew the third match.

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for 2024: Charith Asalanka (C) (Sri Lanka), Saim Ayub (Pakistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka), Kusal Mendis (WK) (Sri Lanka), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Haris Rauf (Pakistan), AM Ghazanfar (Afghanistan).