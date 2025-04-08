Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure A Narrow Win Over Mumbai Indians

Updated April 8th 2025, 00:37 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their Wankhede jinx as they secured a 12-run victory over the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. RCB managed to grind out their 3rd win in the campaign, while Mumbai have remained in the bottom three with just a solitary win in the table. Both batters enjoyed some heavy stroke plays on a fluent Wankhede surface, but it was the RCB bowlers who had the last laugh.
RCB have now six points in their kitty and are sitting comfortably in the third place with a healthy NRR of 1.015. Delhi Capitals are the only team not to lose any matches and have remained at the top of the table, followed by the Gujarat Titans, who thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.
SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one point in their tally and they need to start winning matches very soon. Mumbai are in the 8th place and if Chennai Super Kings get the better of Punjab Kings, they would manage to leapfrog Hardik Pandya's team.
Mumbai's struggle has been very evident in their gameplay. Jasprit Bumrah returned to the side for the first time this season, but even he failed to stop the RCB bandwagon.
Batting first, RCB posted a whopping 221 runs on the board. Both Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar came up with half centuries. A late 19 ball 40 from Jitesh Sharma helped the visitors to cross the 200 run mark. MI captain Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult picked up two wickets each. In the second innings, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya looked to have get them out of the danger zone with some brilliant hitting all over the park. But MI lost some quick wickets in succession, and a brilliant last over from Krunal Pandya jolted their hopes.
