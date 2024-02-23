Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 11:41 IST

'GOOD SIGN': Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities in England series

Rohit Sharma highlights promising signs, commending emerging talent for assuming responsibilities amid the England series.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
sarfaraz khan with Rohit Sharma
sarfaraz khan with Rohit Sharma | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
England won the toss and will bat first in India's fourth Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India leads the series 2-1 and will want to make the most of this crucial encounter. Yashasvi Jaiswal dominated the previous encounters, scoring two double-hundreds in Vizag and Rajkot, respectively.

Also Read: Akash Deep chosen over Mukesh Kumar for 4th Test

Rohit Sharma lauds the young stars of the Indian Cricket Team 

During the current Test series against England, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, has praised the team's developing players and highlighted their mature sense of responsibility. The JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi is the current venue for the fourth Test of the five-match series.

Ben Stokes, the captain of England, won the toss and chose to bat first in Ranchi. After losing two of the first three Test matches, the English team is motivated to win the series. England had an early lead in Hyderabad, winning by a tight margin of 28 runs, but they lost badly in Vizag and Rajkot, losing by a massive 434 runs.

Speaking to the media following the toss, Rohit Sharma stated that India would have also wanted to bat first, emphasising the need of a solid effort on a surface that was showing some cracks. Notably, vice skipper Jasprit Bumrah was replaced in the playing eleven by bowler Akash Deep, who made his Test debut for India. Rohit Sharma said: 

“We would have batted first as well. It looks a bit dry. Some cracks but that’s the nature of the pitch here and we have to play well to get on top. The last two games were good for us,” 

The younger members of the team have made a substantial contribution, and Rohit Sharma went on to emphasise their initiative and desire to take charge. Among them, Yashasvi Jaiswal, 22, has distinguished himself by being the leading run scorer in the Test series and displaying both his extraordinary talent and poise on the pitch. In addition, players like Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Shubman Gill have shown promise and a rising influence on the squad with their performances. He added: 

“A lot of the young guys have stood up to the challenge and taken the responsibility. That’s a good sign for us moving forward. These will be the future players for us. They were confident guys and knowing what they want to do for the team. If they continue to do what they have been doing, it will be good,” 

Also Read: IPL 2024: Why did Delhi Capitals moved their den to Vizag?

India vs England: Playing XI

India Playing XI : Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

England Playing XI : Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 11:41 IST

