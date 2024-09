Published 12:02 IST, September 23rd 2024

Rohit Pulls off a Virat Kohli Tactic, Does an ‘Abracadabra’ While Swapping Bails During Chennai Test

Rohit Sharma attempted the bail swap, but was unable to do so cleanly. Dissatisfied, Rohit casted an abracadabra spell as he walked back to the slip.