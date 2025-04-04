IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: Spotlight would certainly be on Rohit Sharma when Lucknow host Mumbai at the Ekana stadium. Rohit has not been inform and has been facing immense backlash because of it. He would desperately be hoping that his bat does the talking on Friday and silences his critics.

Up until now, Rohit has been used as an Impact Player and that is not working as he has scores of 13, 8, and 0. In total - 21 runs. That is way below the standards of Rohit. So, is Rohit being used as an Impact player hurting his batting? Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Rohit should not be used as an Impact Player, who only comes out to bat.

‘He should be on the ground, especially when you are chasing’

"If we talk about Rohit Sharma, he is coming as an Impact Player, and I am not liking it. I feel he should be on the ground, especially when you are chasing. I don't care when you bat first," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"If openers come as Impact Players in the second innings, I feel you are already slightly off from the game. You have the pedigree to capture this team's bowling, but the runs have dried up. He has scored 21 runs in total in his last three matches. Rohit Sharma has scored 141 runs in his last 10 innings for the Mumbai Indians. He has just one 20-plus score, and that's not a good thing," he added.

