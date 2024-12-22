Rohit Sharma To Miss IND vs AUS Boxing Day Match? Star Batter Gives Huge Scare Prior To 4th Test To Be Played In Melbourne

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The cricketing word right now waits in anticipation for the Boxing Day Test Match, the next Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series currently hangs in the balance with both the teams winning one match each in the series. Both India and Australia have their eyes fixated on the World Test Championship (WTC) finals and they are in dire need to win the series to make a case for themselves.

With South Africa almost certain to play the World Test Championship finals, there is only spot up for the grabs and the pressure keeps on mounting for both the teams. Australia are the defending champions of the WTC mace, whereas India have featured in the finals for two consecutive times. As far as cricketing skills are concerned, Australians have looked liked the better side and they have put India under tremendous pressure. India's biggest concern lies with their skipper Rohit Sharma who hasn't been in good nick.

Injury Concern For Rohit Sharma

India are going through the hard grind in the Melbourne Cricket Ground. If India happen to lose the 4th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, their hopes to qualify for the WTC Finals will be done and dusted. India's hopes of retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also take a massive hit. The visitors are under a huge pressure to perform and a loss at the MCG will raise big questions on them.

The team has started to train at the MCG, but there is some bad news coming out of the Indian camp. Skipper Rohit Sharma while fine tuning his skills was reportedly hit on the knee. Despite being hot, Rohit continued to play but had to opt for medical attention eventually. The skipper was later spotted sitting on a chair, with his gear off and the left knee strapped. The physios are reportedly monitoring Rohit's current situation as India are in no condition to miss their skipper.

A Lot To Play For India In Melbourne

