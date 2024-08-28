Published 16:11 IST, August 28th 2024

'Why Can't They Play': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bumrah Questioned Over Absence in Duleep Trophy

Giving stats of the number of games Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah has played, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons the big stars shoul