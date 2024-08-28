sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paralympics 2024 | Bengal Bandh | US Elections | Israel-Hamas | Mpox | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Why Can't They Play': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bumrah Questioned Over Absence in Duleep Trophy

Published 16:11 IST, August 28th 2024

'Why Can't They Play': Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bumrah Questioned Over Absence in Duleep Trophy

Giving stats of the number of games Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah has played, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons the big stars shoul

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Virat
Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during India's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:14 IST, August 28th 2024