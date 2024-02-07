Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, renowned for his humorous presence on social media, recently shared a witty comment regarding the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Taking to his social media handle, the Delhi-born cricketer posted a light-hearted message about the highly anticipated event, playfully suggesting that January 22 is perhaps the first Monday people are eagerly looking forward to.

Virender Sehwag's witty post on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is slated to be held on Monday, January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. High-profile names from all over India are expected to attend the event. Virender Sehwag is also on the guest list along with his former teammates Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, and Gautam Gambhir.

A day before the event, Virender Sehwag shared a post on social media. In a tweet, Sehwag wrote, "Probably the first Sunday, jab Monday ka itni Besabri se intezaar ho raha hai. Shree Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram."

Known for his quick wit and playful banter on various topics, Sehwag's comment adds a touch of humor to the significance of the upcoming ceremony. As the nation awaits the auspicious occasion of the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, Sehwag's lighthearted take captures the anticipation surrounding this historic event.