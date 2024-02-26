Advertisement

The tale of Sachin Tendulkar's meteoric rise to cricket is no stranger to cricket enthusiasts. The legendary Team India batter is among those few names who have been a core part of lifting Team India's stance in the realm of cricket. His records have been impeccable, which has allowed the team to flourish and develop into a formidable team that has reached the playoffs of major tournaments. Sachin's journey has been a struggling one, which has motivated him to hustle to evolve as the god of Indian Cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar reminisces about his journey to cricket and starting from the streets

Sachin Tendulkar attended the Indian Street Premier League's (ISPL) inaugural auction, where he touched upon his introduction to cricket and his humble starting point on the streets of Mumbai. He additionally voiced deep appreciation for the sport and what it has imparted to him over the years during his interaction with the media.

My journey of cricket also started like this. We used to play in front of our building then I went to Shivaji Park and from there to Wankhede and other stadiums. This journey has taught me many things and whatever this cricket has given me, be it respect or love, I can't be more thankful.

#WATCH | Mumbai: At the occasion of the first-ever auction of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), Former Indian Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar says, "My journey of cricket also started like this. We used to play in front of our building then I went to Shivaji Park and from there… pic.twitter.com/IqWXtpAXrj — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his satisfaction at the positive reaction he has received from those wishing to participate in the tennis ball cricket league, which has had a wide range from children to adults in their 40s.

Before attending the ISPL Auction, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was touring around the snowy valleys of Kashmir. With his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Sachin was spotted in Kashmir's various places like Uri, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and more. The legendary Indian batter visited a local bat factory and also engaged in a game of gully cricket with the locals. He was among the lucky people to experience the snowy weather. Sachin also met Kashmir-based para cricketer and captain of the Indian para cricket team, Amir Hussain Lone, and gifted him a signed bat. Needless to say, the former batter promoted Kashmir tourism like nobody else.