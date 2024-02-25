English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

'With a salute': Indian soldier's son Dhruv Jurel reveals father's wish after gritty 91 vs England

Dhruv Jurel's performance, coupled with his determination to succeed at the highest level of the sport, served as a testament to his character and resolve.

Republic Sports Desk
Dhruv Jurel
Dhruv Jurel celebrate after scoring his maiden half century against England | Image: JioCinema (Screengrab)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel's ascent to cricket's top echelons wasn't accompanied by extravagant praise or exaggerated rhetoric, reflecting his unheralded journey to the pinnacle of the sport. In the fourth Test match in Ranchi, he played a gritty innings of 91 runs for India, aiding the team in reducing their deficit going into the second innings.

Dhruv Jurel's tribute to his Kargil war-veteran father

His innings epitomized the resilience of a soldier's son, as he single-handedly steered his team away from a precarious position against a strong England side. Jurel's performance, coupled with his determination to succeed at the highest level of the sport, served as a testament to his character and resolve.

"It was for my father. He is a Kargil war veteran. Yesterday I spoke and he indirectly said, 'son, at least show me a salute'. That is what I have been doing all my growing up years. It was for him," Jurel said at the end of his most memorable day in the sport thus far.

Advertisement

Nem Chand, Dhruv Jurel's father, served as a retired Havildar in the armed forces and participated in the Kargil war of 1999 before opting for voluntary retirement.

Entering the crease with India struggling at 161 for five, the 23-year-old Jurel initially partnered effectively with Kuldeep Yadav, contributing to a crucial 76-run partnership for the eighth wicket alongside the left-arm wrist spinner.

Advertisement

Subsequently, in yet another display of resilience, Jurel combined forces with debutant Akash Deep to construct a noteworthy 40-run stand for the ninth wicket. Such an achievement is particularly impressive for someone appearing in only his second Test match.

"It's my debut Test series, obviously there will be some pressure. But when I got in, I just thought of what the team needed from me. The longer I stay here and make runs the better for me," Jurel said about his gameplan during the media interaction after the third day's play.

Advertisement

Regarding his partnership with Kuldeep, he said, "We both come from UP, we have good understanding, played a lot of domestic cricket together, we kept talking with each other and it helped in our partnership." 

Jurel showcased his excellence not only with the bat but also with his wicketkeeping skills, earning praise for his exceptional high catches and swift reflexes behind the stumps, reminiscent of the legendary Dhoni. One catch that stood out was Jurel's dismissal of England's number 11, Anderson, who attempted a reverse flick off Ravichandran Ashwin. Jurel's agility and precision in grabbing the catch made it a remarkable moment.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo