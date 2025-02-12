Salty PCB Chairman Tries To Endorse PAK's Embarrassment As Win, Hits Back At Social Media Trolls Ahead Of Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy is set to return after more than seven years as Pakistan get ready to host the marquee ICC tournament. The build-up to the tournament has been full of controversies. It started with India refusing to travel to Pakistan for the tournament due to security reasons. Following this, India's matches were shifted to Dubai. Pakistan's fallacies were exposed even further when a video went viral which showcased the sorry state of stadiums in Pakistan. After the video went viral, the Pakistan Cricket Board was heavily trolled and calls were made to shift the tournament out of Pakistan.

There were also concerns in world cricket surrounding Pakistan's capability to complete the construction As PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly renovated Karachi Stadium, he hit back at social media trolls regarding Pakistan's capability to finish the construction work ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Mohsin Naqvi Hits Back At Social Media Trolls

Mohsin Naqvi recently inaugurated the newly renovated Karachi Stadium. During the innovation, he took the opportunity to hit back at the social media trolls which had claimed that PCB will not be able to finish the work on time.

"We win, you lose. This is for those who claimed on social media that we could not complete the construction of this stadium. If we failed to complete this, you would have won, and we were unsuccessful. However, by completing this [upgradation] project, we won, and you lose now," said PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi as quoted by Geo News.

Mohsin Naqvi Thanks Workers After Stadium Completion

During the inauguration, Mohsin Naqvi also took a moment to thank workers for their efforts in completing the work on the stadiums quickly.